(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 20 Despite the surge in U.S. oil
prices, hedge funds are still divided about what will happen
next, according to the latest data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC).
Hedge funds and other money managers held long positions in
WTI-linked futures and options equivalent to 396 million barrels
of oil on April 14.
But the hedge fund community also had 150 million barrels of
short positions, betting on a fall in prices, CFTC data show.
The ratio of hedge fund long to short positions, at just
2.65 to 1, remains unusually low compared with recent years and
is still below the level in January and February (link.reuters.com/taw54w).
In fact, the CFTC data identifies more separate large short
positions (92) than long ones (78), implying more hedge funds
are bearish rather than bullish, though the bulls on average
hold bigger positions.
The positioning data confirm that the market remains deeply
divided about the outlook for oil prices, especially in the U.S.
domestic market.
Bulls point to the sharp drop in the number of rigs drilling
for oil, down by almost 55 percent since early October, and the
expected fall in U.S. oil output over the next six months.
Bears focus on the absence of any hard evidence of a fall in
production, as well as the build up of almost 100 million
barrels of extra oil inventories since the start of the year,
and increases in Saudi production.
Front-month futures prices have already jumped by $14 per
barrel, 33 percent, over the past month and are now trading at
$56 per barrel.
Posted prices in North Dakota's Bakken region are up by
$18.50 per barrel, 67 percent, to almost $45, according to
Plains Marketing.
The typical wellhead price in North Dakota, approximately
the average of the WTI futures price and posted prices, is now
$50 per barrel, up from less than $40 a month ago.
Prices are now high enough to support new drilling in the
core of the Bakken area, based on estimates for breakevens
published by North Dakota's Department of Mineral Resources back
in January.
For bears, the rebound has come prematurely and threatens to
restart drilling before the oversupply has been eliminated and
excess inventories worked off.
That may overstate the risk, but the bullish case is far
less strong at $56 for WTI (and $63 for Brent) than it was when
WTI was trading at less than $45 a month ago.
In the medium term, producers probably need prices between
$60 and $75 per barrel to sustain output and meet growing
demand.
Brent is already trading at the low end of this range, and
WTI is not far below it, which suggests the outlook is more
balanced than earlier in the year.
(Editing by Alison Williams)