(Repeats OCT 10 column, no change to text)
By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 10 Oil producers are getting another
brutal reminder that theirs is a business characterised by long,
deep price cycles.
Benchmark Brent futures have dropped below $90 a
barrel, the lowest level since December 2010, but that actually
understates the extent of the damage.
The problem with using December 2010 as a baseline is that
oil prices at the time were hugely distorted by the cyclical
downturn in demand caused by the financial crisis and the
ensuing recession. Most analysts would agree these effects were
temporary and give little insight into long-term oil-market
trends.
If the period covered by the recession (late 2008 to early
2011) is excluded to give a more representative picture, the
price of Brent has not been this low since February 2008, when
price increases were still accelerating towards their eventual
peak five months later.
And if prices are adjusted for inflation (using average U.S.
hourly earnings), Brent prices are at the lowest level in real
terms since October 2007, exactly seven years ago (link.reuters.com/paj23w).
The oil industry has always experienced very long, slow and
deep cycles in supply, demand and prices: the current downturn
is no exception.
Both the surge in oil supplies and slowdown in demand are
the lagged response to the increase in prices which started in
2002 and lasted until 2012, albeit with a hiatus during the
recession between 2008 and 2011.
It was the stimulus of high and rising prices which made the
application of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling
possible in the North American shale oil plays.
And it was the panic brought on by rising fuel bills which
prompted households, businesses and governments to conserve fuel
by turning to energy efficiency and substitutes such as ethanol
and natural gas.
Fuel supply and demand are characterised by an enormous
amount of economic and technological inertia. It takes many
years for a price change to start having a meaningful impact on
production and consumption, which is why many of the impacts of
the earlier rise in prices are only now beginning to be felt.
For the same reason, however, once those deep-cyclical
changes are under way, they are extremely difficult to arrest or
reverse. Like a supertanker, changes in supply and demand
wrought by price rises in 2002-2012 have developed a momentum of
their own and cannot easily be stopped.
Just as oil prices had to overshoot in 2008 to overcome the
natural inertia in the system and force big increases in supply
and reductions in demand, prices will now probably need to over
correct on the downside to put the oil market on to a new
course.
The existence of this long cycle is confirmed by the fact
that each temporary peak in prices since July 2008 has been
lower than the last, which indicates that a gradual shift in
both supply and demand have been under way, producing a gradual
price downward.
The same unwinding of the super-cycle is evident in other
commodities, notably the thermal coal market. Benchmark coal
prices to Europe exhibit identical behaviour: a
massive escalation between 2002 and 2008, followed by the
recession, a partial recovery by 2011, and then a gradually
falling trend in which each temporary peak is lower than the
last.
Broadly similar pricing patterns are evident in other major
industrial commodities as diverse as aluminium and
copper.
The best way to characterise the current fall in oil and
other commodity prices is that it is the downswing of a long
price cycle that dates from around 2002.
During the upswing, the synchronised rise in the price of
many industrial and agricultural commodities was dubbed by
analysts as a "super-cycle".
In their excitement, many investors and businesses focused
on the "super" and forgot about the "cycle", ignoring the fact
that at least some of the increase in prices would eventually
need to be reversed.
(Editing by Jason Neely)