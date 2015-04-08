By Jarrett Renshaw and Jonathan Leff
NEW YORK, April 8 The immediate outlook for U.S.
oil production has rarely been more important for the financial
world, with traders scrutinizing every scrap of data for signs
of a sustained pull-back in output. It has also rarely been
harder to predict.
Until late last year, a handful of energy analytics firms
had honed the art of real-time oil production forecasts to a
near science, running reams of information through complex
models that account for everything from a well's production
curve to weather patterns. With the price slump, however, these
firms are struggling to keep up with the rapid pace of change.
"Things were much more straightforward at $100," says Bentek
Energy analysis manager Anthony Starkey, whose Colorado-based
firm publishes end-of-month production data, one of several
closely monitored private reports.
Last week's U.S. government data showing a marginal drop in
weekly output was a case in point. Some thought it marked a
turning point and crude prices rallied more than $1 right after
the data, despite an otherwise bearish rise in crude stocks.
The problem is the figure is not what it might seem to be.
Rather than a survey-based data like most other weekly
government statistics, the number is an estimate based on weekly
production in Alaska and U.S. Energy Information Agency's
month-old forecasts, according to the agency's methodology.
A comparison of EIA's weekly production figures for December
and the monthly figure based on state data published two months
later, underscores the risk of taking the weekly numbers at face
value.
While the weekly numbers never exceeded 9.13 million barrels
per day, the monthly number came in at 9.3 million.
The latest weekly estimate is due on April 8.
State well production statistics are the industry standard,
but they vary widely in terms of timeliness and detail. Some
states such as North Dakota and Texas release the information
within about two months, others, such as Ohio do so once a year.
TIMELY SNAPSHOT
Energy analytics firms have adopted an array of techniques
to overcome those limitations and offer markets a more timely
snapshot of U.S. oil production.
The firms are deploying cameras on pipelines, using natural
gas flows to help predict crude output and relying on new
algorithms that take into account production potential.
The techniques can work remarkably well when producers
follow established patterns. Things get tricky though, when they
scramble to keep up with tumbling crude prices that have fallen
about 60 percent since June 2014.
Drillinginfo Inc., of Austin, Texas, for example, has
recently began producing its own monthly index for "new
production capacity," representing the likely future output and
based on a model that uses everything from daily rig
information to well types and production curve data.
Given that most shale wells begin pumping only about five
months after they were drilled, the index has effectively served
as a pretty accurate five-month leading indicator, according to
co-founder and chief executive Allen Gilmer.
"If you did a backward comparison, the index is within a
percent," he said.
But that time lag is getting longer and much less
predictable, as more oil companies opt to leave new wells idle
to await a recovery in prices, making calculating output harder.
The share of wells that start pumping oil within five months has
fallen to 72 percent from 78 percent a year ago, Gilmer says.
Gilmer says their suggests U.S. production will peak in May
and then enter a five-month decline.
The rise in the numbers of drilled but uncompleted wells,
however, makes forecasts more risky. Many bigger energy
companies have continued to drill new wells, but delayed the
hydraulic fracturing process waiting for prices to rebound. In
North Dakota there were 825 wells waiting for completion, up
from 585 at the end of June, according to state data.
As the backlog grows, it is becoming much harder to tell how
many of the wells will be left idle, or for how long, Bentek's
Starkey says.
Bentek's view is that U.S. production is near a turning
point, but not quite there yet. "We'd be surprised to see it
happening already," says Starkey.
PointLogic Energy, an analytics firm bought last year by
energy industry publisher OPIS, offers national daily oil
production estimates based on models that combine historical
well production data and real-time natural gas pipeline flow
information. Oil wells also produce natural gas, and increases
or decreases in gas flows can be predictive of crude outputs.
"The old historical method that applied up to two years ago
is slowly deviating," vice president John Uxer said. "We started
out as an engineering model looking at the capability of what a
given field can produce. All of a sudden there's a difference
between that and what's happening in the market."
The company's model - which generates updates on a daily
basis that are then compiled into weekly and monthly estimates -
is showing a decline over recent weeks, but Uxer does not
believe oil production has tapered off just yet.
Energy industry intelligence service Genscape uses cameras
placed along pipelines to gauge energy use by the big pumps
needed to force crude down the pipe, another source of real-time
data that helps calculate production figures, said Jodi
Quinnell, manager of crude analytics at Genscape.
The company expects production to peak at 9.5 million bpd in
April - slightly above EIA's 9.44 million estimate - before
heading down.
