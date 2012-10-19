SINGAPORE Oct 19 Qatar International Petroleum
Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, has sold two grades of condensate for
December loading at flat to stronger differentials compared with
earlier cargoes, industry sources said on Friday.
The producer sold deodorised field condensate (DFC) at
premiums of $1-$2 per barrel to Dubai quotes and low sulphur
condensate (LSC) at parity to Dubai quotes, they said.
Tasweeq sold about 4-5 cargoes each of the two condensate
grades, traders said. Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, Japanese
refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, India's Reliance Industries
Ltd. and South Korea's GS Caltex and SK Energy were the likely
buyers, they added.
The deals could not be independently verified.
Tasweeq had sold DFC at $1.5 premium to Dubai quotes and LSC
at 50 cents a barrel below Dubai for November loading.