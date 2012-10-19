SINGAPORE Oct 19 Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, has sold two grades of condensate for December loading at flat to stronger differentials compared with earlier cargoes, industry sources said on Friday.

The producer sold deodorised field condensate (DFC) at premiums of $1-$2 per barrel to Dubai quotes and low sulphur condensate (LSC) at parity to Dubai quotes, they said.

Tasweeq sold about 4-5 cargoes each of the two condensate grades, traders said. Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, Japanese refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, India's Reliance Industries Ltd. and South Korea's GS Caltex and SK Energy were the likely buyers, they added.

The deals could not be independently verified.

Tasweeq had sold DFC at $1.5 premium to Dubai quotes and LSC at 50 cents a barrel below Dubai for November loading.