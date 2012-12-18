SINGAPORE Dec 18 Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, has sold grades of condensate for February loading at steady to weaker differentials compared with the previous month's cargoes, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The producer sold deodorised field condensate (DFC) at a premium of $0.80-$1.20 per barrel to Dubai quotes, down from the $1-$1.50 per barrel premium at which it sold January cargoes.

It sold low sulphur condensate (LSC) at parity to 30 cents below Dubai quotes, sources said. That compares with parity to 50 cents discount for January cargoes.

Tasweeq sold between seven to eight cargoes of DFC and LSC, the sources said. Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, India's Reliance Industries Ltd and South Korea's SK Energy were the likely buyers, they added.

The deals could not be independently verified.