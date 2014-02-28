REFILE-METALS-London copper eyes biggest weekly gain in five
MELBOURNE, March 17 London copper steadied on Friday but was set to mark its biggest weekly advance since mid-February, supported by a softer dollar and ongoing mine supply concerns.
Feb 28 East Coast refiners slashed imports of lighter, sweet crudes from countries like Norway and Nigeria last year as they commissioned new rail offloading terminals to increase use of domestic Bakken and Canadian crudes.
By mid-year, new rail-to-barge facilities in Pennsylvania and Virginia will be able to bring in another 200,000 barrels per day of North American crude, enough for refiners like PBF Energy Inc or Phillips 66 to back out their last foreign barrels of some grades. A third facility in New Jersey may add to the flow soon.
For full story see:
MELBOURNE, March 17 London copper steadied on Friday but was set to mark its biggest weekly advance since mid-February, supported by a softer dollar and ongoing mine supply concerns.
TOKYO, March 17 The Japanese government is not considering steps to support embattled conglomerate Toshiba Corp , Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.
* Autocanada inc. Announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter results