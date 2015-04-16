By Kristen Hays
| HOCKLEY, Texas, April 16
HOCKLEY, Texas, April 16 Railcar manufacturer
Greenbrier Cos may stop building the latest industry
model of crude tank cars in favor of the company's stronger
design if U.S. regulators aren't forceful enough in imposing new
standards, Chief Executive William Furman said on Thursday.
He said his industry generally doesn't just stop building
federally approved cars if customers want them, "but we might do
it," he said at one of Greenbrier's joint-venture tank car
repair and retrofit shops in Hockley near Houston.
Furman said whether the company seriously considers that
move depends on whether the U.S. Department of Transportation
soon issues a tougher standard than the latest industry design.
The department has been under pressure to act after a spate of
fiery derailments in North America that started in mid-2013.
If the department approves a car less fortified than
Greenbrier's design, the company could stick with its own
because a weaker car may be less safe "and we don't want our
name on it," he said.
Oil moved via rail grew from nearly nothing a few years ago
to more than 1 million barrels per day in the second half of
2014 as North American output boomed without enough pipelines to
transport it.
Last year Greenbrier started marketing its "tank car of the
future," with thicker steel, at 9/16 inches, than the latest
7/16-inch design adopted by the industry in 2011. It matches one
of three tank-car standard options under DOT consideration.
The DOT's other options are the 7/16-inch October 2011 model
and the 9/16-inch design plus electronically controlled brakes.
Shippers now largely use the October 2011 design, but those
cars have been involved in some of the accidents.
If DOT adopts either 9/16-inch option, shippers would have
to buy or retrofit thousands of 7/16-inch models. Furman said it
can be done in three to five years by 100 U.S. shops certified
for tank car service like the one in Hockley.
Others, including the Railway Supply Institute, the railcar
industry's trade group, say more time is needed to avoid
disrupting crude shipments.
National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Christopher
Hart, who visited the Hockley shop on Thursday, said he supports
an aggressive retrofit and replacement schedule.
"None of our events have been in a town," he said of the
fiery U.S. derailments. "We don't want to wait until that
happens."
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade)