By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 23 Train derailments involving crude
oil and ethanol in the United States will cost more than $18
billion over the next 20 years, according to an assessment by
the U.S. Department of Transportation.
USDOT forecasts there will be just over 200 derailments
involving trains carrying 20 or more tank cars of crude or
ethanol between 2015 and 2034, an average of more than 10 per
year, based on analysis of previous accidents and predicted
growth in traffic volumes.
Most will be "lower-consequence events" involving limited
damage to property, environmental clean-up and only a few
injuries or fatalities, with the bill totalling less than $5
billion.
But up to 10 could have more serious consequences because
they occur in more densely populated areas, with an estimated
cost of $1.2 billion per incident.
USDOT also considered a tail-risk event occurring in a
densely populated urban centre such as Chicago and estimated the
damages from a single incident could amount to $6 billion.
However, the maximum insurance coverage available in the
commercial rail insurance market is limited to around $1 billion
per carrier, per incident, according to USDOT, so railroads are
under-insured against the risk of a catastrophic accident.
The estimates were first reported by the Associated Press on
Sunday ("Fuel-hauling trains could derail at 10 a year").
They are contained in a draft regulatory impact analysis
prepared by USDOT to support its proposed new rules on tank cars
and railroad operations, and can be downloaded from
www.regulations.gov or the Internet using the document code
PHMSA-2012-0082-0179.
MARKET FAILURE
Liabilities arising from the catastrophic train derailment
in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, which killed 47 people in July 2013 and
forced the evacuation of 2,000 people, have been conservatively
estimated as at least $1.2 billion, but could end up more than
double that amount.
In that instance, the railroad operator was covered for only
$25 million in insurance liability, and was forced to declare
insolvency, throwing the rest of the cost of the accident onto
the government.
"Shippers and rail companies are not insured against the
full liability of the consequences of incidents involving
hazardous materials," USDOT warns. "Rail carriers and shippers
may not bear the entire cost of making whole those affected when
an incident ... occurs."
Moreover, risks and liabilities are not correctly aligned.
USDOT explains: "Shippers, although responsible for packaging
the material, and buying or leasing the tank cars in which these
products are shipped, do not generally bear any liability for an
incident once a rail carrier has accepted shipment, and rail
carriers cannot refuse shipments."
Railroad rates cannot always be adjusted to reflect
increased risks because they are regulated by the Surface
Transportation Board.
USDOT describes under-insurance as a "market failure" and
says it justifies regulators to intervene and impose tougher
standards on the industry to bring down the probability of
catastrophic accidents.
THREAT ASSESSMENT
USDOT calculates the risks posed by oil and ethanol by rail
shipments using the same method RAND Corp has developed for
estimating risks associated with terrorism.
Risk is the product of threat, vulnerability and
consequence. In the case of oil by rail, the threat is the
probability of a major rail accident involving multiple tank
cars carrying flammable liquid. Vulnerability is the probability
flammable liquids will be released and catch fire, given an
accident has occurred. And consequence is based on estimated
damages.
Potential damages depend to a large extent on whether an
accident occurs in an uninhabited rural area, a small town, or a
densely built urban centre.
USDOT identified 36,500 miles of rail corridors being used
to transport crude and ethanol across the United States in 2012.
Population density averages about 283 persons per square
kilometre along these rail corridors, according to USDOT.
Lac-Megantic had a population density of around 272 persons
per square kilometre, and the explosions and fires were
concentrated in an area of about one square kilometre.
Lac-Megantic is, therefore, in some ways typical of the routes
along which crude and ethanol carrying trains pass.
Rural areas are much more sparsely populated, so train fires
would do less harm. But in some inner-city urban zones,
population density could be five times higher than Lac-Megantic,
which is why USDOT estimates high-end catastrophic liabilities
could reach five times as much, or $6 billion, if a train
derailed in an urban centre.
Canada's federal government has introduced legislation that
would require railroads to obtain up to C$1 billion in insurance
cover. In addition, crude shippers will be required to
contribute C$1.65 per tonne of oil shipped to a supplementary to
cover the cost of incidents involving crude.
Lac-Megantic was an unusual disaster and unlikely to be
exactly replicated elsewhere: a high-speed crash at 65 miles per
hour involving a runaway train which resulted in the derailment
of 63 tank cars.
Most U.S. derailments have occurred at much slower speeds
and involved far fewer cars. But there are plenty of reasons to
be concerned about the catastrophic impact of even a smaller
derailment in an urban area.
The rail industry has underestimated and under-priced the
risks involved in shipping flammable liquids like crude oil and
ethanol.
These risks were hidden when only small volumes of oil and
ethanol were being moved by rail before 2008. But as shipping
volumes have soared, the incident rates has become more
apparent.
There will always be some risk involved in any commercial
activity, especially one as hazardous as the production and
distribution of flammable fuels. But 10 train fires per year,
with the probability of a catastrophic incident occurring once
every two years, is surely too high.
It is essential that regulators, railroads and shippers move
swiftly to introduce safer operating practices, and especially
more robust tank cars, before a catastrophic incident occurs.
