HOUSTON, Sept 9 The first substantial oil-by-rail project at a California refinery won approval on Tuesday despite a last-minute push for more scrutiny by some environmental groups.

The facility at Alon USA Energy Inc's shuttered Bakersfield refinery in Kern County, home to about 65 percent of California's heavy oil output, will push crude offloading capacity to as high as 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the current 13,000 bpd.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project after a lengthy environmental review. Alon Chief Executive Paul Eisman told the board the project could start up by the third quarter next year. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Ken Wills)