HOUSTON, Sept 9 The first substantial
oil-by-rail project at a California refinery won approval on
Tuesday despite a last-minute push for more scrutiny by some
environmental groups.
The facility at Alon USA Energy Inc's shuttered
Bakersfield refinery in Kern County, home to about 65 percent of
California's heavy oil output, will push crude offloading
capacity to as high as 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the
current 13,000 bpd.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project
after a lengthy environmental review. Alon Chief Executive Paul
Eisman told the board the project could start up by the third
quarter next year.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Ken Wills)