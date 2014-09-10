(Adds quotes and details on refinery project)

By Kristen Hays

HOUSTON, Sept 10 Alon USA Energy intends to restart its refinery in Bakersfield, California in 2016 after a string of upgrades to enable it to process light inland U.S. crude that will arrive via a new oil-by-rail facility, Chief Executive Paul Eisman told Reuters on Wednesday.

"It's always been our intention to restart the refinery and that's not changed," Eisman said.

The company shut the 70,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in late 2012 because it was unprofitable, saying access to cheap inland U.S. crudes from Texas and North Dakota's Bakken shale was necessary to make operations economical again.

Given California's isolation from those oilfields by the Rocky Mountains and the lack of oil pipelines that run west, Alon sought to tap those crudes via rail. On Tuesday Kern County officials approved Alon's permit to build a 150,000 bpd oil-by-rail offloading facility after a lengthy environmental review, and it will receive both domestic and Canadian heavy crudes.

The company aims to start up the rail operation in the third quarter next year. Initially Alon can ship all the crude to other California refineries via pipeline, and then ship out whatever the refinery doesn't process when it is restarted later.

Eisman said both projects could cost about $170 million, but that is an initial estimate and may change once more detailed engineering work is done. Getting the rail project permitted was the crucial step to moving forward.

"We still think that if we can provide a price-competitive type of crude into that market, we've got a shot at making this happen," he said.

The refinery upgrades involve adding or replacing pumps, compressors, control valves and heat exchangers and reconfiguring some process units to shift to a light crude slate. That includes a pre-flash unit, which some other refiners along the Gulf Coast have installed to better handle lighter crudes.

Eisman said the company hasn't yet decided whether to buy or lease a fleet of railcars for the rail project, but it will accept only cars that meet the latest standard adopted by the industry in October 2011, with thicker hulls and reinforced valves.

The U.S. Transportation Department is seeking public comment through Sept. 23 on proposed new standards that include an option for even thicker steel hulls and other reinforcements in light of crude oil train crashes.

"Obviously, we'll meet all future regulations." Eisman said.

(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chris Reese)