Aug 15 The first new crude-by-rail project at a
California refinery is likely to win approval next month after
more than a year of scrutiny, the head of the Kern County
planning division told Reuters, and it could help reopen the
shuttered plant.
The facility at independent refiner Alon USA Energy Inc's
Bakersfield plant would increase crude offloading
capacity to 140,000 barrels per day from its current 13,000 bpd
and open up significant access to cheaper inland U.S. and
Canadian crudes.
Alon's Bakersfield plant is in Kern County, home to about 65
percent of all California oil production, where crude has been
produced for more than a century.
Alon shut the 70,000 bpd Bakersfield refinery in late 2012
because its reliance on more expensive imports and lack of
access to other crudes without significant rail rendered the
plant unprofitable.
Other California refiners also struggle with profitability
because of reliance on expensive imported crude and costly fuel
manufacturing regulations in the biggest gasoline market in the
country.
"We're supportive of what Alon is doing with this refinery,"
said Lorelei Oviatt, director of the county's planning and
community development department. "This refinery is not
operating at full capacity. We would like to see this refinery
operating at full capacity."
Alon didn't respond to requests for comment.
The Alon project is among several proposed at California
refineries, some of which face growing opposition in light of a
spate of crude train crashes in the past year as the U.S. oil
boom sent amounts of crude moving by train soaring.
The worst by far was in Quebec in July last year when a
runaway crude train exploded in the town of Lac-Megantic,
killing 47 people.
Several California refiners, largely isolated by the Rocky
Mountains from the growing cheap bounty from oilfields in Texas,
North Dakota and Canada, want to tap those sources via rail
because no major pipelines carry crude from those areas into the
Golden State, nor are any planned.
More than half of the 1.7 million barrels of crude processed
by California refiners each day is imported.
But proposals have faced lengthy delays for comprehensive
environmental reviews, public input, and revisions.
Valero Energy Corp, the largest U.S. refiner,
postponed its plans to send crude by rail to its San
Francisco-area refinery because of such delays, and withdrew
permit applications for a similar project at its Los Angeles
plant.
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners operates the state's
most substantial oil-by-rail facility at a terminal in Richmond,
which handles up to 72,000 bpd. Local planners last year
approved, without an environmental review, a revised ethanol
offloading permit to allow the terminal to handle crude. But
opponents are suing to temporarily shut it down and force that
kind of review.
Tesoro Corp faces similar growing opposition for a
360,000-bpd railport project in southwest Washington state that
could ship crude to California refineries by tanker.
That could let California refiners - which includes Tesoro's
Los Angeles-area plant - replace more than 40 percent of more
expensive imported oil with North American crudes if all of it
were shipped to the state.
Alon is considering possibly leaving the Bakersfield
refinery shut and running the facility as a rail and logistics
terminal.
If the refinery remains shut, the rail operation would be
similar to a separate 70,000-bpd oil-by-rail facility Plains All
American plans to open in October and eventually expand
to 140,000 bpd. That project was approved two years ago before
it was acquired by Plains.
Alon bought the Bakersfield plant out of bankruptcy in 2010
from Flying J Inc, which had shut it in early 2009 shortly after
seeking bankruptcy protection. Alon restarted the hydrocracker
in the summer of 2011, but operational problems led to more
shutdowns and startups.
David Hackett, president of Stillwater Associates, a
refining consultancy in Irvine, California, said the refinery's
spotty operational history may better support a future as a rail
hub.
"They haven't run it as a refinery in a long time. I don't
think they'll restart Bakersfield, and I don't understand why
they didn't pull this off two years ago," he said.
ESTABLISHED OIL HUB
Bakersfield sits in the center of the state's oil production
where the oil industry is long established. Plains executives
have said its crude-friendly climate and existing infrastructure
make the area more attractive for such projects.
"I think Bakersfield is probably the best place to build a
rail facility in California, because it's not sitting in San
Francisco or LA, and it has access to pipes going north and
south. It just seems like it's going to be a struggle to develop
rail in other locations," Plains' Chief Operating Officer Harry
Pefanis told analysts in May.
Alon had hoped to have its Bakersfield rail project up and
running by the end of 2013, but it, like others in the state,
underwent a lengthy environmental review and public comment.
Oviatt said the Kern County planning department had
considered all issues during that review, including safety and
spill preparedness.
Now the project is slated to go before the county's board of
supervisors for a vote at a Sept. 9 public hearing. Oviatt, who
is not one of the five members of the board, said she expected a
final decision at that time.
The planning department has signed off on it, and Oviatt
said the board tended to be supportive of business.
"I can't say how the board would vote, but I do believe that
given their business-friendly attitude, they're going to take
all of this into serious consideration."
