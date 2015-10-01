NEW YORK Oct 1 Norfolk Southern Corp on
Thursday warned customers along its U.S. Northeast crude rail
route that deliveries may be delayed due to Hurricane Joaquin,
which could threaten the East Coast in upcoming days.
The rail operator said customers should be prepared for
service delays along its network in Pennsylvania, which a recent
state-commissioned report said carries 14 to 25 unit trains per
week to East Coast refineries.
"Hurricane Joaquin is expected to impact portions of the
East Coast beginning Sunday, October 4th, with 2-12 inches of
rain and high wind gusts. We anticipate that our services will
be impacted as a result," the company said.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)