SINGAPORE Dec 26 BP Plc's joint venture in Russia, TNK-BP, has sold a February ESPO crude cargo at a lower premium than previous deals for cargoes loading in the same month, traders said on Wednesday.

ESPO premiums have slipped from their highest in a year following weaker sentiment for rival Middle Eastern grades as most refiners have completed their purchases for February.

The cargo for Feb. 22-25 loading was sold likely to a Chinese end user at a premium between $4.70 and $4.75 a barrel to Dubai quotes, traders said.