* Lighter grades will fall after discounts widened for August barrels * Saudis could surprise on the upside due to strong margins * Ample supplies offset support from refining margins By Manash Goswami and Judy Hua SINGAPORE/BEIJING, July 2 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to lower the official selling prices (OSPs) to Asia of its flagship Arab Light crudes in August as discounts have widened for similar Middle Eastern grades, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia may cut the OSPs to Asia for Arab Extra Light and Arab Light by 15 and 10 cents per barrel, respectively, while Arab Medium and Arab Heavy remain unchanged, according to the median of estimates from refiners, traders and an analyst. "Prices of lighter grades will fall due to sluggish demand and deep discounts in the spot trading this month," said a Chinese oil trader. State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers, and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices. Saudi OSPs are released around the fifth of each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting some 7 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil bound for Asia. Abu Dhabi's Murban crude, a benchmark for lighter Middle Eastern grades, fell to a 70 cents a barrel discount to its OSP in August compared with deals done earlier in the month at discounts of about 30 cents a barrel, according to Reuters data. The discount widened because peak seasonal demand and improved refining margins - profits from processing a barrel of crude into products - failed to soak up an overhang of supplies in the market. Overall margins in Asia averaged $8.54 a barrel in the past 15 days, the highest since the $8.50 level touched in March. The strong margins in Asia may prompt the Saudis to surprise on the upside. A source with a Western trading house forecast an increase of 15 cents in the Arab Light OSP, and said he expects Saudi Aramco to raise the OSPs of most of its other grades. OSPs for the heavier Saudi crudes are likely to remain flat because of a slight improvement in Dubai prices, according to the survey. The spread, or the price difference between front-month and second-month Dubai swaps DUB-DUB1-S, averaged at 40 cents per barrel in June versus 46 cents a barrel in May. Below are expected Saudi prices for August (in $/bbl against the Oman/Dubai average): JUL Change Median est. AUG OSP Arab Extra Light +2.25 -0.15/+0.65 -0.15 +2.10/+2.90 Arab Light +0.45 -0.10/+0.40 -0.10 +0.35/+0.85 Arab Medium -1.80 -0.10/+0.35 0.00 -1.90/-1.45 Arab Heavy -3.45 -0.50/+0.55 0.00 -3.95/-2.90 Source: Reuters, trade (Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue)