* Light grades seen down on weaker Dubai, steady distillates
cracks
* Arab Extra Lt supply may remain tight in March on
maintenance
* Rebound in fuel oil to support Arab Medium, Heavy
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Jan 29 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
is expected to cut the official selling price (OSP) for its
flagship Arab Light crude in March for a second straight month
to reflect a weaker Dubai market, traders said on Wednesday.
The March OSP for Arab Light could fall by 30-60 cents from
February to hit the lowest in seven months, a survey of four
refiners showed.
The front-month price spread for Dubai has narrowed in
backwardation as Japan and South Korea have cut output on lower
demand for heating fuel in a mild winter. In a backwardated
market, front-month prices are higher than those in future
months.
A fall in Saudi crude OSPs will ease the pressure on Asian
refiners, allowing margins to rise.
Crude demand in the second quarter will be curbed by a peak
refinery maintenance season. Middle East crude also faced rising
competition from large inflows of North Sea Forties to South
Korea as well as higher Russian ESPO exports.
For Arab Extra Light, its March OSP could fall as much as 90
cents a barrel, weighed down by Dubai and a slightly weaker
naphtha crack, traders said.
Yet, supply of this grade could tighten for a second
straight month due to field maintenance which could lead to a
smaller price cut.
For Arab Heavy, a rebound in fuel oil margins in the past
month was likely to offset the impact of weak Dubai prices,
traders said.
Fuel oil's discount to Dubai narrowed to an
average of about $10 a barrel so far this month, compared with
an average of $12.44 in December, Reuters data showed.
Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of
each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi
prices.
State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on
recommendations from customers and after calculating the change
in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and
product prices.
Below are expected Saudi prices for March (in $/bbl against
the Oman/Dubai average):
FEB Change est.MARCH OSP
Arab Extra Light +4.75 -0.90/-0.30 +3.85/+4.45
Arab Light +2.45 -0.60/-0.30 +1.85/+2.15
Arab Medium +0.10 -0.20/+0.00 -0.10/+0.10
Arab Heavy -2.70 -0.30/+0.50 -3.00/-2.20
Source: Reuters, trade
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)