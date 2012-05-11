* Two 500,000 bbl cargoes domestic sweet from Cushing
offered
* Offers at Brent minus 50 cts/bbl
* Delivery at Jones Creek, Texas City or Houston area
* Analysts expect WTI-Brent spread to narrow with new flow
(Adds BP declines comment, Genscape comments, byline)
By Bruce Nichols
HOUSTON, May 11 BP has made the first
offer to sell crude oil on the U.S. Gulf Coast from the glutted
Cushing, Oklahoma, trading hub via the reversed Seaway pipeline,
due to start next week, raising hope for stronger prices for
Canadian and U.S. crudes, traders and brokers said on F rid ay.
Two 500,000-barrel cargoes of U.S. sweet domestic crude were
offered in the cash crude market at a 50-cents per barrel
discount to the price of global benchmark Brent crude, market
sources said. BP declined comment.
Linking the price to Brent underlines the irrelevance
recently of West Texas Intermediate futures for pricing crude on
the Gulf Coast.
Details of the offers were unclear, and information about
them was still unfolding. One question was whether they were for
June or July delivery or both.
Surging production from Canadian oil sands and newer U.S.
shale fields has flooded into Cushing, the delivery point for
the New York Mercantile Exchange's WTI futures contract, with no
outlets to the Gulf Coast. The result, particularly in the past
18 months, has been steeply discounted WTI futures prices,
against which Canadian and U.S. crudes price.
The crude being offered was for delivery in Texas at Jones
Creek, the terminus of Seaway on the Gulf Coast, or at Texas
City or "some other Houston area discharge port," via pipeline
links, sources said. Seaway branches to Texas City.
Traders and brokers have been waiting for outlets to open
from Cushing to the Gulf Coast, historically the source not the
destination of pipeline crude at Cushing. The idea is WTI prices
will strengthen against Brent when WTI can reach the sea and
world markets.
"Increasing the competition between those U.S. and Canadian
supplies with other grades of international crudes in the Gulf
will make the WTI contract more viable again and narrow the
Brent-WTI arbitrage," said Tom Bentz, director of BNP Paribas
Commodity Futures Inc in New York.
Crude contracts on the Gulf Coast price against WTI, but the
premiums are determined by the WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R. The
biggest concentration of U.S. refining is on the Gulf Coast and
has been largely dependent on imported crudes.
The clear attraction of WTI to Gulf Coast refiners is that,
because of inability to get crude to the Gulf Coast from Cushing
until now, WTI has been steeply discounted to Brent. Th e spread
settled Friday at $16.13 per barrel in favor of Brent.
Offers for the cargoes at minus 50 cents against Brent
seemed a high price, a trader said. Some sources suggested the
offer was intended more to test market reaction than to make an
actual deal, a tactic often employed in crude market.
"That seems rich with LLS trading at Brent minus $2 or more.
Domestic sweet I would think would have to trade at less than
LLS," the trader said.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-, the flagship Gulf Coast crude,
has fallen this week as much as $2 below the transatlantic
spread - in effect, Brent - even as grades generally
strengthened, suggesting that the market was already seeing the
effects of the first flow of crude to the Gulf Coast directly
from Cushing.
Seaway, which for decades flowed north from Jones Creek to
Cushing when U.S. imports of crude were more important than
currently, was scheduled to start flowing the opposite way on
May 17, operator Enterprise Products has said.
Genscape, an industry monitor that uses helicopter
overflights, power sensors and other indirect means, said it had
observed extensive work at two pump stations on Seaway within a
week of proposed startup.
The work could mean startup will be delayed but likely means
that operator Enterprise Products and partner Enbridge
Inc were working to increase flow beyond the initial
150,000 barrels per say planned. The goal is 400,000 bpd in
early 2013.
"These two stations are not necessarily needed to start the
line. It is more likely that the work is related to expanding
the flow on Seaway," Genscape said in a customer alert.
Goldman Sachs, in a note last month, said it expected Seaway
flow to increase at the rate of 40,000 bpd after startup, which
would put it well above 150,000 bpd by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty, Robert Campbell, Jeffrey Kerr in
New York; Bruce Nichols in Houston, Jeffrey Jones in Calgary;
Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)