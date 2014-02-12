(Corrects description of Corpus Christi's location in first
paragraph to South Texas from West Texas)
By Anna Louie Sussman
Feb 4 Crude oil shipments out of the busy South
Texas port of Corpus Christi hit 394,000 barrels per day (bpd)
in November as several new docks came online, data released by
the port showed on Tuesday.
Corpus Christi's port provides the main coastal outlet for
the surging production of light sweet crude oil coming from the
Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas. The crude is largely
destined for refineries along the Gulf Coast or East Coast of
the United States.
Outbound crude loadings from Corpus Christi reached a
previous high of 370,000 bpd in September, according to port
records.
November saw the completion of several new docks, which
allowed more frequent loadings of large coastal barges and
tankers, said John LaRue, the executive director of the Port of
Corpus Christi.
"It's still moving by inland barge but there's even more
activity with the larger ocean-going barges and Jones Act
vessels," LaRue said, referring to a category of U.S.-flagged,
U.S.-built and U.S.-crewed ships that are permitted to move
between domestic ports.
The recently completed docks are operated by midstream
companies Martin Midstream, Plains All American Pipeline LP
and Nustar.
Production from the Eagle Ford shale formation has averaged
over 677,000 bpd from January through November, according to the
Railroad Commission of Texas.
Nearly 65,000 bpd of Eagle Ford crude left the nearby Texas
Port of Victoria in December, headed east on the Gulf
Intracoastal Waterway, a manmade inland canal that stretches
from the Texas border to Florida.
(Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)