Nov 28 Tanker operators are expecting bigger
profit margins as low oil prices slash the cost of fuel and
encourage traders to ship more crude around the world.
Current-quarter gains for shipping companies such as Teekay
Tankers Ltd and DHT Holdings Inc could last
until the middle of next year as oil prices - currently at
four-year lows - remain depressed.
Oil has lost more than a third of its value since June. U.S.
crude dipped below $70 a barrel on Thursday after Saudi
Arabia blocked calls for output reductions from some members of
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
Traders are profiting by moving cheaper oil to Asia, where
it is sold at higher prices.
"The decline in oil prices, and the fact that there is so
much oil that needs to move, has resulted in long-haul arbitrage
opportunities," said Anthony Gurnee, chief executive of Ardmore
Shipping Corp.
"Ships are engaged in very long voyages now."
After three years of oversupply, tankers are now in demand.
Rates for very large crude carriers (VLCC) rose five-fold
between early June and the beginning of this month. They jumped
80 percent for midsized Suezmax tankers and more than doubled
for smaller Aframax tankers.
Partly because of these higher rates, analysts have raised
their current-quarter estimates for the core earnings of several
shipping firms.
This month, they have raised their fourth-quarter estimate
for Teekay's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) by an average 32 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The average EBITDA estimate for Nordic American Tanker Ltd
has risen about 44 percent this month.
Teekay's stock has gained nearly 23 percent since June,
while Nordic American's has climbed about 8 percent.
Lower oil prices have also slashed the cost of marine fuel.
For every $10 drop in the oil price, the cost of marine fuel
to Teekay drops by about $2,400 a day, CEO Kevin Mackay said on
a conference call this month.
Gurnee, speaking to Reuters, said low fuel costs were
boosting Ardmore's earnings "by a couple of thousand dollars per
day".
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd said last month that
the lower oil price would save it about $10 million annually in
fuel costs.
