* To wait for Japan govt guidance on Iran imports -president

* Mulls building a new solar panel plant in north Japan (Adds details)

TOKYO Feb 14 Japan's top buyer of Iranian crude, Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, said on Tuesday it was buying about 100,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Iran, steady with last year, in the face of mounting pressure from the United States to cut imports.

"We will carefully watch the ongoing bilateral discussions between Japan and the United States," President Jun Arai told reporters. "(Iran) is an important source of crude for Japan as well as our company, and we will wait for the government's guidance on the matter."

The comment comes as U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme look set to make it difficult for refiners in Japan, Iran's number three crude buyer, to pay Tehran for its oil.

Japan is seeking an exemption from U.S. sanctions, which, if enforced, would penalise some Japanese banks for doing transactions with Iran's central bank.

Iranian crude accounted for 8.8 percent of Japan's total imports in 2011, down from 9.6 percent in 2010. Iran is the fourth-biggest crude supplier to Japan.

Japan's crude imports from Iran have been falling steadily in recent years. Last year's imports were down by more than half compared with 683,000 bpd in 2003.

The company has raised the operating rate of its group refineries, with total capacity of 395,000 bpd, to more than 99 percent of capacity in the fourth quarter of 2012 after the closure of its 120,000 bpd Ohgimachi facility in September, Arai said.

That figure is up from the 2011 average of 93.2 percent and 84.2 percent in 2010.

The power venture with Tokyo Gas, the gas-fired 814 MW Ohgishima Power Station in Yokohama, operated at near full capacity following the March 2011 earthquake that forced indefinite shutdowns of many nuclear reactors and some fossil fuel-fired plants in quake-hit northern Japan, Arai said.

NEW SOLAR PANEL PLANT EYED IN NORTHERN JAPAN

Showa Shell is also considering building a new solar panel plant in Japan's northern prefecture of Miyagi, President Arai said.

Showa Shell, which in 2008 targeted to earn 50 billion yen ($645.91 million) in recurring profits from its solar business by 2014, will revise the target, in light of harsh market conditions that led it to post a deep loss of 28.9 billion yen last year, Arai said.

The company expects its solar business to improve significantly this year from last year's loss but still expects a loss, he added. ($1=77.4100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)