TOKYO, Oct 3 Showa Shell Sekiyu KK , Japan's fifth-largest refiner, said on Monday it expects to refine 9 percent less crude oil in the October-December quarter than a year earlier due mainly to the closure of its group's Ohgimachi factory last month.

Refining volume at its four group refineries is expected to total 7.85 million kilolitres (537,000 barrels per day) in the quarter, during which it has no maintenance work scheduled, a company spokesman said.

Of the total, it expects to refine 7.21 million kl for the domestic market, down 1 percent from a year earlier. Its refining for oil products in the domestic market except fuel oil for power companies' use will be 4 percent less than a year earlier.

Power companies are burning extra fuel oil to make up for a fall in power supplied by nuclear reactors, as public concern over safety prompted by the radiation crisis in Fukushima has prevented restarts of reactors closed for routine checks.

Showa Shell is almost halving its refining for the export market to 640,000 kl in the October-December period, down from about 1.2 million kl a year earlier.

Its Toa Oil subsidiary permanently shut the Ohgimachi factory, including its 120,000 bpd No.5 crude distillation unit (CDU), at the two-factory Keihin refinery on Sept. 20, as scheduled, due to declining Japanese demand for oil.

Showa Shell, one-third owned by Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and nearly 15 percent by Saudi Aramco, said it ended shipments of oil products from the Ohgimachi factory on Sept. 30.

Showa Shell has not yet decided how to utilise the site after completing demolition work by summer 2013, although generating power using solar panels from its solar panel subsidiary is one option, the spokesman said.

The move reduced Showa Shell's crude refining capacity at its three group refineries to 395,000 bpd. Including Fuji Oil's 143,000 bpd capacity, its refining capacity totals 538,000 bpd.

Showa Shell has a 6.6 percent stake in Fuji Oil's parent, AOC Holdings . (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)