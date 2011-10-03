* Ohgimachi factory with 120,000 bpd CDU closed in Sept
* Refining for domestic market down 1 pct y/y in Oct-Dec
* Almost halving refining volume for exports in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Oct 3 Showa Shell Sekiyu KK ,
Japan's fifth-largest refiner, said on Monday it expects to
refine 9 percent less crude oil in the October-December quarter
than a year earlier due mainly to the closure of its group's
Ohgimachi factory last month.
Refining volume at its four group refineries is expected to
total 7.85 million kilolitres (537,000 barrels per day) in the
quarter, during which it has no maintenance work scheduled, a
company spokesman said.
Of the total, it expects to refine 7.21 million kl for the
domestic market, down 1 percent from a year earlier. Its
refining for oil products in the domestic market except fuel oil
for power companies' use will be 4 percent less than a year
earlier.
Power companies are burning extra fuel oil to make up for a
fall in power supplied by nuclear reactors, as public concern
over safety prompted by the radiation crisis in Fukushima has
prevented restarts of reactors closed for routine checks.
Showa Shell is almost halving its refining for the export
market to 640,000 kl in the October-December period, down from
about 1.2 million kl a year earlier.
Its Toa Oil subsidiary permanently shut the Ohgimachi
factory, including its 120,000 bpd No.5 crude distillation unit
(CDU), at the two-factory Keihin refinery on Sept. 20, as
scheduled, due to declining Japanese demand for oil.
Showa Shell, one-third owned by Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L)
and nearly 15 percent by Saudi Aramco, said it ended shipments
of oil products from the Ohgimachi factory on Sept. 30.
Showa Shell has not yet decided how to utilise the site
after completing demolition work by summer 2013, although
generating power using solar panels from its solar panel
subsidiary is one option, the spokesman said.
The move reduced Showa Shell's crude refining capacity at
its three group refineries to 395,000 bpd. Including Fuji Oil's
143,000 bpd capacity, its refining capacity totals 538,000 bpd.
Showa Shell has a 6.6 percent stake in Fuji Oil's parent,
AOC Holdings .
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)