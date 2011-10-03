TOKYO Oct 3 Showa Shell Sekiyu KK , Japan's fifth-largest refiner, said on Monday it expects to refine 7.21 million kilolitres of crude oil in the October-December quarter for the domestic market, down 1 percent from the same period last year.

It sees its total refining for the quarter at 7.85 million kl, down 9 percent from the same period last year.

Showa Shell is one-third owned by Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and nearly 15 percent owned by Saudi Aramco.

Last month, its Toa Oil subsidiary permanently shut the Ohgimachi factory, including its No.5 120,000 barrels per day No.5 crude distillation unit (CDU), at its Keihin refinery, as scheduled, due to declining Japanese demand for oil.

The move reduced Showa Shell's crude refining capacity at its three group refineries to 395,000 bpd. Including Fuji Oil's 143,000 bpd capacity, its refining capacity totals 538,000 bpd.

Showa Shell has a 6.6 percent stake in Fuji Oil's parent, AOC Holdings .