TOKYO Jan 10 Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, Japan's fifth-largest refiner, said on Thursday it expects to refine 1 percent less crude oil in total for domestic consumption and export in January-March quarter from the same period last year.

Of the total refining volume of 7.68 million kilolitres, it sees its refining for the domestic market unchanged from the same period last year.

Showa Shell, which is 35 percent owned by Royal Dutch Shell and nearly 15 percent owned by Saudi Aramco, refines crude at its four group refineries in Japan with total refining capacity of 538,000 barrels per day.