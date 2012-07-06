TOKYO, July 6 Showa Shell Sekiyu KK,
Japan's fifth-largest refiner, said on Friday it expects to
refine 17 percent less crude oil in total for domestic
consumption and exports in the July-September quarter than a
year earlier.
The drop to 7.1 million kilolitres (485,400 barrels per day)
reflects the closure of its subsidiary's Ohgimachi factory in
September last year and the scheduled maintenance at Seibu Oil's
120,000 bpd Yamaguchi refinery in western Japan for about a
month this September, a company spokesman said.
Toa Oil, in which Showa Shell has 50.1 percent,
permanently shut the Ohgimachi factory, including a 120,000 bpd
No.5 crude distillation unit (CDU), at the two-factory Keihin
refinery on Sept. 20. Showa Shell has a 38
percent share in Seibu Oil.
Showa Shell sees its refining for the domestic market at
6.94 million kilolitres (474,500 bpd), down 7 percent from the
third quarter last year.
In Japan, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, oil demand
is on a downward trend, except for one-off effects from
reconstruction and the need from utilities to burn oil to make
up the loss of nuclear power amid safety concerns after last
year's earthquake and tsunami triggered a nuclear disaster.
Showa Shell, which is 35 percent owned by Royal Dutch Shell
and nearly 15 percent owned by Saudi Aramco, refines
crude at its four group refineries in Japan with total refining
capacity of 538,000 barrels per day.
Crude will be processed at the 210,000 bpd Yokkaichi
refinery, Toa Oil's 65,000 bpd Keihin refinery and Fuji Oil's
143,000 bpd Sodegaura refinery.
Showa Shell has 6.6 percent of Fuji Oil's parent, AOC
Holdings.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Robert Birsel)