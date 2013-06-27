TOKYO, June 27 Showa Shell Sekiyu KK plans to refine 2 percent less crude oil to meet domestic demand between July and September, compared with a year earlier, Japan's fifth-largest refiner said in a statement on Thursday.

The company did not disclose a projection of crude refining for exports.

Showa Shell said it expects to process 463,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the quarter as it conducts a planned turnaround on the 135,000 bpd No.3 crude distillation unit at its Yokkaichi refinery.

The volume is in line with a projected decline in domestic demand, a company spokesman said. The unit was not closed for turnaround last year.

Showa Shell, which is 35 percent owned by Royal Dutch Shell and nearly 15 percent owned by Saudi Aramco, operates four group refineries in Japan with combined capacity of 538,000 bpd.