TOKYO, June 27 Showa Shell Sekiyu KK
plans to refine 2 percent less crude oil to meet domestic demand
between July and September, compared with a year earlier,
Japan's fifth-largest refiner said in a statement on Thursday.
The company did not disclose a projection of crude refining
for exports.
Showa Shell said it expects to process 463,000 barrels per
day (bpd) for the quarter as it conducts a planned turnaround on
the 135,000 bpd No.3 crude distillation unit at its Yokkaichi
refinery.
The volume is in line with a projected decline in domestic
demand, a company spokesman said. The unit was not closed for
turnaround last year.
Showa Shell, which is 35 percent owned by Royal Dutch Shell
and nearly 15 percent owned by Saudi Aramco, operates
four group refineries in Japan with combined capacity of 538,000
bpd.