* Dec Iran crude imports at 548,598 T, down 1.7 pct y/y
* Iran oil imports in 2014 below 134,000 bpd avg for 2013
* Total crude imports in Dec at 10.85 mln T, up 8.4 pct y/y
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, Jan 15 South Korea's imports of Iranian
crude oil fell 1.7 percent in December from a year earlier, and
shipments for 2014 were below the 2013 average, meeting
international sanction requirements.
Preliminary customs data from the world's fifth-largest
crude oil importer showed on Thursday that Seoul imported
548,598 tonnes of crude oil from Tehran last month, or 129,717
barrels per day (bpd), compared with 557,836 tonnes a year ago.
Iranian crude shipments in 2014 were 6.2 million tonnes, or
124,497 bpd, down 7.1 percent from the 2013 average of 134,000
bpd, according to the data and Reuters calculations.
In 2013, the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia
and China, struck a preliminary deal with Iran to halt nuclear
work and big Asian buyers, including South Korea, should hold
their crude imports from Tehran at end-2013 levels.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday that he
and his Iranian counterpart would seek at their meeting on
Wednesday to lay the ground for negotiations on Tehran's nuclear
programme to make greater progress.
Of South Korea's four refiners, only SK Energy Co Ltd and
Hyundai Oilbank Co Ltd import Iranian oil and their imports
fluctuate each month.
Overall, South Korea imported 10.85 million tonnes of crude
last month, or 2.57 million bpd.
The total was 8.4 percent higher than the 10 million tonnes
imported in December of 2013, the customs data showed. Final
data for last month's crude oil imports will be released by
state-run Korea National Oil Corp later this month.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho, editing by William Hardy)