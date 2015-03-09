(Corrects arrival month to March, not May)
* First Mexican crude purchase since 1990 -customs data
* GS Caltex looks to procure cheap crude as prices remain
weak
* Similar purchases likely if cheap spot available
-spokesman
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, March 9 South Korea's GS Caltex Corp has
bought Mexican crude for the first time in 25 years, as the
refiner takes advantage of low prices to make cheap spot
purchases, a spokesman said on Monday.
The country's second-biggest refiner bought 1 million
barrels of crude from Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex,
which arrived late on Sunday, he said.
The purchase was made to procure cheap crude on the spot
market and further purchases were likely as long as cheap offers
were available, said the spokesman at the joint venture between
GS Holdings and Chevron Corp.
A fall in U.S. crude futures to the lowest in nearly
a year against global benchmark Brent has opened a
trading window for shipments of Latin American crude and U.S.
condensate to Asia, traders said last month.
Oil from countries such as Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador,
Mexico and Argentina was starting to look cheap in Asia,
according to traders.
South Korea has not imported crude from Mexico since 1990
when the customs service started its reports.
From America, the world's fifth-largest crude oil importer
bought only 10.1 million barrels, or just over 1 percent of its
total 927.5 million barrels of crude oil imports last year.
Last year, GS Caltex bought the first condensate cargo
shipped from the United States since the easing of a 40-year ban
on U.S. oil exports, and also bought 800,000 barrels of Alaskan
crude oil, the first U.S. export of Alaskan crude to South Korea
in more than a decade.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Sunil Nair and Ed
Davies)