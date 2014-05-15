(Updates with company estimate of leak size, confirming name of
pipeline and its capacity)
By Steve Gorman and Selam Gebrekidan
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK May 15 A faulty valve at a
petroleum pipeline pump station ruptured early on Thursday in an
industrial corner of Los Angeles, spewing crude oil 40 feet (12
meters) into the air, onto the roof of a strip club next door,
and leaving four people sick from the fumes.
An estimated 10,000 gallons of oil gushed from the pipeline
before it was shut down and the spill was halted, soaking an
area about a half-block long, Los Angeles Fire Department
Captain Jaime Moore said.
The company that runs the pipeline, Plains All American
Pipeline LP, a unit of Plains Pipeline LP, put the
volume of the spill at "less than 450 barrels (18,900 gallons)"
based on current field inspections.
Firefighters prevented oil from running into storm drains or
manhole covers by hastily building a 2 1/2-foot-tall dike of
sand fetched from a nearby cement shop, Moore said.
Four people from a medical supply building were made sick by
fumes and two were taken to a hospital, fire department
officials said.
Plains said the smell "may cause a nauseous feeling, but it
poses no danger to responders or neighbors."
Oil spilled for 45 minutes after the pipeline was shut
because of gravity and residual pressure in the line, Moore
said. The pipeline runs from the San Joaquin Valley in central
California to a storage facility in Long Beach.
Moore said there was no sign that oil had seeped into the
water table or into the Los Angeles River, which runs adjacent
to the Atwater Village district where the pump station is
located.
MOPPING UP WITH DIAPERS
Plains said later Thursday that the crude leaked from its
130-mile (209 km), 110,000 barrel-per-day Line 2000 pipeline.
The company was not sure how long the line would be shut.
"We are on hand vacuuming up the spilled oil, mopping up
what's left behind and pressure washing the area with a soap
solution," Moore said. "The responders are mopping what's on the
ground with absorbent diapers."
Moore said the 10 patrons and an unknown number of employees
at the adult entertainment venue were not harmed despite oil
cascading over walls, the roof and into the ventilation system.
Line 2000 runs parallel to Plains' Line 63. Shares of Plains
All American closed down 0.28 percent at $56.77.
The pipeline shutdown had not affected cash product prices
on Thursday morning, as cash gasoline and diesel prices in the
Los Angeles and San Francisco markets were lower than on
Wednesday, traders said.
Company spokesman Fred Muir said he did not know how long it
would take to repair the damage. The cleanup was expected to
take 24 hours.
The Long Beach terminal serves refineries in the area,
including those run by Phillips 66, Valero Energy Corp
and Tesoro Corp.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Selam Gebrekidan
in New York; Additional reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston,
Arpan Varghese in Bangalore and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Jessica Resnick-Ault, Jan Paschal and
Ken Wills)