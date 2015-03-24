(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 24 Traders do not appear worried
that rising oil stocks in the United States will cause storage
space to run out in the next few months, despite the rapid
accumulation of inventories at Cushing in Oklahoma.
The term structure of futures contracts has remained broadly
stable since the end of January (link.reuters.com/xyg44w).
Stocks "may soon test storage capacity limits", the
International Energy Agency worried in its latest monthly Oil
Market Report. "That would inevitably lead to renewed price
weakness," it added.
The view is shared by many bearish hedge fund managers and
oil analysts, who have watched the steady climb in U.S. oil
inventories for 15 consecutive weeks.
Crude stockpiles at the Cushing storage hub hit a record 54
million barrels on March 13, according to the latest Weekly
Petroleum Status Report from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA).
Tank farms at Cushing are now 77 percent full, the EIA said
on Monday ("Crude oil storage at Cushing, but not storage
capacity utilisation rate, at record level" March 23).
But the stock build at Cushing does not represent the
storage situation across the United States as a whole or the
state of the global oil market.
A closer look at the structure of futures prices suggests
the market as a whole is much less concerned about oil
stockpiles hitting "tank tops" in the next few months.
A SMALL TOWN IN OKLAHOMA
Cushing's oilfield was discovered in 1912 and over the next
50 years it produced more than 430 million barrels of crude. But
the tiny township owes its modern importance to its central
position on the U.S. pipeline network and the proliferation of
tank farms which have sprung up nearby for storing oil.
Cushing is the delivery point for oil delivered in physical
settlement of U.S. light crude futures under rules established
by the New York Mercantile Exchange, now part of CME Group.
Cushing owes its special status to its NYMEX designation and
the large amount of speculative storage space which has been
built in the area available for hire to third parties.
Since the end of November 2014, stocks at Cushing have risen
30.5 million barrels (128 percent) compared with 79 million
barrels (21 percent) across the country as a whole.
Cushing accounted for just 6 percent of nationwide stocks at
the end of November and still accounts for just 12 percent even
after the concentrated build up.
Crude stocks along the U.S. Gulf Coast, which accounts for
half of unrefined oil storage nationwide, have risen by just 33
million barrels (17 percent) since the end of November.
CASH AND CARRY ARBITRAGE
As oil markets have moved into a steady contango structure,
where the prices of longer-dated futures contracts trade above
those for near-term delivery, traders have bought up surplus oil
and shipped it to Cushing to store.
"Cash and carry", as the strategy is known, exploits
differences between the implied cost of storage, financing and
insurance embedded in the term structure of futures contracts
and the actual cost traders pay to borrow funds and secure tank
space.
In principle, once all the components of a cash and carry
strategy are in place it is a riskless source of arbitrage
profit. For convenience, however, and to eliminate one potential
source of risk, traders prefer to store oil close to the NYMEX
delivery point in case they decide to make physical delivery.
Cushing therefore attracts crude more than other locations
when the futures market structure is favourable for storage
plays. Other locations in the rest of the Midwest and in the
major refining centres along the U.S. Gulf Coast have seen much
smaller proportionate builds in crude stocks over the last 15
weeks.
Cushing is enormously important from a logistical point of
view for anyone trying to make or take physical delivery of U.S.
crude against NYMEX futures and has been the source of some
famous squeezes and market manipulations in the past.
But it is not really representative of the supply and demand
situation for the country as a whole let alone globally. If the
tank farms at Cushing reach full capacity, there are plenty of
other options for storing oil in other parts of the country.
TERM STRUCTURE IS STEADY
The structure of futures prices suggests traders are not
worried about running out of onshore storage space and see
little need to explore more expensive options for storing oil
offshore on board tankers.
Having moved into a substantial contango since July 2014,
the price difference between June and December 2015 futures
contracts for both U.S. crude futures CLM5-Z5 and Brent
futures LCOM5-Z5 has remained largely unchanged since the end
of January even as reported crude stocks have continued to
climb.
If the market was concerned about space at Cushing and
onshore more generally, the contango would have widened even
further as stocks rose to make it profitable to use more
expensive offshore storage.
However the term structure of futures prices has remained
essentially unchanged for the past two months - implying traders
are not particularly concerned about storage issues and do not
foresee the need for more expensive options like floating
storage.
Markets are not infallible: the current view about storage
space and inventories could prove to have been complacent. But
right now physical traders do not seem worried about storage
space running out.
(Editing by David Evans)