TOKYO May 21 Japan's Sumitomo Corp said on Wednesday its wholly-owned unit Summit Petroleum has discovered oil in good quality tertiary sands after drilling an exploration well on its Avalon prospect located in the UK North Sea block 21/6b.

Summit Petroleum, the license operator, and well operator EnQuest Heather Limited, both of which have 50 percent stakes in the block, will evaluate the well results and weigh the potential for development, Sumitomo said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)