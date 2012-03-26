SINGAPORE, March 26 Formosa Petrochemical , the largest independent refiner in Taiwan, bought a cargo of Russian ESPO crude via a tender for April, trade sources said on Monday.

The refiner bought the cargo from Vitol at a low premium of $3.88 a barrel to Dubai quotes, they said.

Premiums for April ESPO cargoes slumped to their lowest in more than a year as they were sold too late, at a time when buyers have already completed their monthly crude purchases by buying rival Middle Eastern crude.

Formosa's appetite for crude with higher sulphur content has increased as it planned to restart a residue desulphurizer (RDS) unit in April that was destroyed by a 2010 fire.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)