SINGAPORE, July 26 Taiwan's CPC Corp has bought 4 million barrels of Angolan crude for September loading via a tender, down from more than 5 million barrels the previous month, traders said on Thursday.

The refiner bought 1 million barrels of Cabinda from each of Sonangol, Chevron and Unipec, and another 1 million barrels of Nemba from Sonangol, they said.

The deals could not be confirmed.

In two separate tenders, CPC did not buy condensate and sour crude for September loading due to high offers.

CPC last bought Angolan and Azeri crude for August loading.

