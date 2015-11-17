HOUSTON Nov 17 Tallgrass Energy's Pony Express pipeline, which transports crude from Guernsey, Wyoming to Cushing, Oklahoma, delivered 1 million barrels of oil in the past three days, roughly 3.1 percent above its nameplate capacity, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Crude shipments on the 320,000 barrels per day pipeline have been at records in November, according to trade sources.

The pipeline operator said it is seeking nominations for working inventory for December to increase operational flexibility on the line. The nominations are for 300,000 barrels of Bakken Light Sweet crude and 100,000 barrels of Mixed Sweet crude.

Nominations, which are for a minimum of 20,000 barrels, are due by Friday, Nov 20, according to a notice. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)