Oct 29 The 350,000 barrel Sturgeon oil terminal near Redwater, Alberta will be shut for 16 hours on Tuesday, Access Pipeline Inc said in a community line message for local residents.

Access Pipeline Inc is a joint venture between Devon Energy Corp and MEG Energy Corp, which operates two pipelines delivering diluent to operators in the Canadian oil sands.

A 345-kilometre dual line connects to MEG Energy's Christina Lake project to blending and refining facilities in the Edmonton area, according to the company's website.