EXCLUSIVE-Petronas considers $1 bln stake sale in offshore gas project-sources
* Petronas mulling large minority stake sale in gas block-sources
SINGAPORE, April 13 Thai refiner and petrochemical firm IRPC has bought 650,000 barrels of light sweet Cossack for June delivery in a tender, trade sources said on Friday.
The price of the cargo from BHP was not immediately available. The deal could not be confirmed with the companies.
IRPC last bought 1 million barrels of Azeri Light and 650,000 barrels of North West Shelf (NWS) condensate for May delivery in a tender. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
ABU DHABI, Feb 20 Abu Dhabi awarded a 4 percent stake in its giant onshore oil concession to CEFC China Energy Co for a fee of 3.3 billion dirhams ($900 million), state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 20 The pensions deficit at General Motors' British division stands at up to 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion), a source told Reuters on Monday, amid fears over the future of its Vauxhall plants as Peugeot explores a European buyout.