SINGAPORE, April 13 Thai refiner and petrochemical firm IRPC has bought 650,000 barrels of light sweet Cossack for June delivery in a tender, trade sources said on Friday.

The price of the cargo from BHP was not immediately available. The deal could not be confirmed with the companies.

IRPC last bought 1 million barrels of Azeri Light and 650,000 barrels of North West Shelf (NWS) condensate for May delivery in a tender. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)