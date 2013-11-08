Nov 8 A 12-car train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded in Aliceville, in western Alabama, early Friday, according to local media reports.

No injuries were reported following the crash, the reports said.

The cars have been left to burn out, according to ABC News.

Some crude has leaked from the train, though it is as yet unclear whether it has made its way into nearby creeks, the reports said.

