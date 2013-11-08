Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW YORK Nov 8 Genesis Energy's facility in Walnut Hill, Florida, is still able to receive crude oil shipments via rail after a train carrying crude to its facility derailed and exploded, the company's chief financial officer said on Friday.
"Our facilities are still operational and still able to receive rail cars," said Bob Deere, chief financial officer in Houston. "They've routed around areas where the accident occurred." (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)