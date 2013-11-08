NEW YORK Nov 8 Genesis Energy's facility in Walnut Hill, Florida, is still able to receive crude oil shipments via rail after a train carrying crude to its facility derailed and exploded, the company's chief financial officer said on Friday.

"Our facilities are still operational and still able to receive rail cars," said Bob Deere, chief financial officer in Houston. "They've routed around areas where the accident occurred." (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso)