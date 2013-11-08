NEW YORK Nov 8 Crude oil on a 90-car train that
derailed in western Alabama on Friday was bound for a Shell
chemicals plant near Mobile via Genesis Energy LP's rail
offloading facility in Walnut Hill, Florida, officials and
sources said on Friday.
The train that was hauling roughly 65,000 barrels of crude
derailed early on Friday morning, bursting into flames hundreds
of feet high.
Genesis' 75,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) transshipment facility
was still able to receive crude on Genesee & Wyoming's
Alabama & Gulf Coast Railway in spite of the incident, a top
company official said.
"Our facilities are still operational and still able to
receive rail cars," Genesis CFO Bob Deere said. "They've routed
around areas where the accident occurred."
The year-old facility is used to transfer crude into the
firm's Jay Pipeline System, which runs to a 80,000-bpd Shell
Chemical LP plant and other pipelines.
Shell had not yet taken legal possession of the crude
shipment, according to a source familiar with the matter.
During the third quarter, the Jay Pipeline System
transported about 40,000 bpd, Deere said. The system comprises
100 miles (160 km) of pipeline and approximately 230,000 barrels
of above ground storage, the company said on its website.
Genesis Energy is a midstream energy master limited
partnership headquartered in Houston, whose assets include
pipelines, storage terminals, and trucking operations.