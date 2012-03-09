* TUI Cruises says shipwreck booking impact as yet unclear
* First-time cruise bookers could be deterred
* 2012 industry growth could be below 10 pct - Aida
* UNWTO says cruise industry won't take permanent hit
BERLIN, March 9 Cruise bookings for next
year could remain slow until the industry manages to dispel
safety concerns after the Costa Concordia capsized off the west
coast of Italy in January.
Cruise bookings tumbled after the Costa Concordia struck a
rock near the Isola del Giglio and grounded on her side, killing
at least 25 people and raising questions about the safety of the
luxury cruise ship industry.
A further Costa Cruises ship was left stranded in a
pirate-infested stretch of the Indian Ocean after a power
failure last week, adding to woes for the company, a unit of
Carnival Corp .
And while most industry players voiced optimism, saying the
cruise industry would continue to grow in the long term, the
full impact of the disaster will only become apparent in the
coming weeks and months as cruises for 2013 go on sale.
TUI Cruises, a joint venture of Germany's TUI AG
and Royal Caribbean, started selling trips for the summer of
2013 and the winter of 2013/14 on March 1, and the bulk of its
capacity for the current season was already sold when the
disaster happened.
"We cannot yet say whether customer behaviour will change in
the new season," a spokeswoman for TUI Cruises told Reuters.
Industry insiders say the incident is probably having more
of an effect on those who haven't been on a cruise before,
though there are no statistics to back this up at present.
"I think people who've been on ships and seen how they
operate have total faith in the safety," Dominic Paul, EMEA
managing director at Royal Caribbean Cruises, the
world's No.2 cruise company after Carnival, said at the ITB
Berlin, the world's biggest travel fair.
Matthias Hartmann, chief executive of German market
researcher GfK, said bookings, commonly made far in
advance, could still catch up as consumers decide on cruises
later in the season than they normally would.
"As soon as a topic disappears from public discussions,
holidaymakers return very quickly," he said.
Royal Caribbean's Paul said cruise companies were working
hard on emphasising the industry's safety record but were
battling the vast press coverage of the tragedy.
"As an industry we've tried to answer that, but it takes
time for the messages to come across," he said.
Royal Caribbean said last month that bookings were
experiencing a slow improvement as media coverage of the Costa
Concordia shipwreck subsided.
In Germany, the world's No.3 cruise market in terms of
passenger numbers behind the United States and Britain, bookings
showed holidaymakers were still nervous, German travel
association DRV said last week.
More than 1.8 million Germans, the world's largest spenders
on foreign holidays, booked cruises in 2011, shelling out about
2.9 billion euros ($38.5 billion).
Michael Thamm, president of Aida Cruises, said he expected
the global industry to expand by less than 10 percent this year,
compared with expected double-digit growth in 2011.
"We have to learn from this, and we are willing to learn.
What we believe is that the ship was fine, there were no
technical problems, but we have to wait for the investigation to
be completed," he said.
($1 = 0.7534 euros)
