* Analysts see cruise industry hit from tragedy

* Carnival pain could help Royal Caribbean-analyst

* Carnival down 13.7 pct, Royal Caribbean down 6.2 pct (Adds CEO statement, updates shares)

Jan 17 Cruise operator Carnival Corp & Plc's shares finished the day down 13.7 percent on Tuesday in their first trading session in New York since a ship operated by one of its units struck a rock and capsized off the coast of Italy on Friday.

So far, 11 people have been confirmed dead from the accident, in which the Costa Concordia, a giant ship carrying more than 4,200 people, was ripped open by rocks off a Tuscan island. Twenty-three people are still missing. The ship is operated by Costa Cruises, which Carnival bought in 2003.

Shares of rival cruise operator Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd were down more than 6.2 percent.

Susquehanna Financial cut its rating on both stocks to "neutral" from "positive" due to the potential impact of the tragedy on the sector.

Carnival's long-term earnings power has declined roughly 5 percent as a result of the disaster, according to Nomura analyst Harry Curtis.

"It may take years to repair the brand damage that Costa has sustained and we expect higher costs for crew training, not to mention the uncertainty Carnival will suffer in the near term over insurance coverage, as well as its inadequate response to this tragedy," Curtis said in a research note.

A tarnished public image for Costa Cruises, owned by Carnival, could lead to market share gains for Royal Caribbean, Curtis added.

Carnival shares finished the day down $4.68 at $29,60 on the the New York Stock Exchange, while Royal Caribbean shares were down $1.78 to $26.97. Carnival Chief Executive Mickey Arison in a statement late Monday said that he and other Carnival executives have been in continuous contact with Costa Cruises executives in Italy and that Carnival has sent senior level technical experts on the ground.

(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore and Martinne Geller and Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel, Gerald E. McCormick and Bernard Orr)