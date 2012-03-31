By Manuel Mogato
MANILA, March 31 A cruise ship temporarily
stranded off the south Philippines coast after a fire disabled
engines, injuring five crew, is heading for an eastern Malaysia
port under emergency power, the Philippines coast guard and the
ship's owner said on Saturday.
Coast Guard Captain Perfecto Eden said the Azamara Quest,
carrying 600 passengers and 411 crew and which made a port call
in Manila on Wednesday, is now on its way to Sandakan port, in
the eastern Malaysian state of Sabah after the fire was put out
on Saturday.
"All passengers are safe," Eden told reporters about the
status of the Azamara Quest, a vessel operated by Miami-based
Azamara Club Cruises.
A Philippine Navy ship is escorting the cruise until it
crosses the Malaysian maritime border, Eden added.
The rest of the cruise, carrying mainly Americans and
Western Europeans, has been canceled the company said, adding
that "the captain deemed it necessary to muster all guests at
their assembly stations."
"Unfortunately, five crew members onboard the ship suffered
smoke inhalation during the fire," the company, part of Royal
Caribbean Cruises Ltd., said in a website statement.
"One crew member is more seriously injured and requires
additional and urgent medical attention that can only be
provided in a hospital."
The fire at sea was the latest in a string of cruise ship
accidents. Thirty-two people died when the Costa Concordia ran
aground and capsized off the western coast of Italy in January
and a fire on the Costra Allegra left the ship stranded in
waters patrolled by pirates in the Indian Ocean for three days
in February.
Both ships were run by Costa Crociere, SpA, a subsidiary of
Carnival Corp., the world's largest cruise operator.
The Azamara Quest was on a 17-night journey and had departed
Hong Kong on Monday with port calls to Manila, Balikpapan
(Borneo), Palapo (Sulawesi), Benoa Bali, Semarang and Komodo in
Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.
Azamara Club Cruises Chief Executive Officer Larry Pimentel
is scheduled to fly to Sandakan to meet passengers, the company
said.
"Until then, we will be working with our guests to determine
how we can best assist them with next steps and travel
arrangements," the company said.
