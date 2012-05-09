May 9 Zoe Cruz, the former Morgan Stanley co-president, is closing her Voras Capital Management hedge fund and returning investor money, a source familiar with the fund said.

Cruz is said to have been struggling to raise anything beyond the initial $200 million she obtained from investors, the source said.

The source said the decision to return investor money was made recently and all clients would get their money "promptly." (Reporting By Katya Wachtel)