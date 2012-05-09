BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
May 9 Zoe Cruz, the former Morgan Stanley co-president, is closing her Voras Capital Management hedge fund and returning investor money, a source familiar with the fund said.
Cruz is said to have been struggling to raise anything beyond the initial $200 million she obtained from investors, the source said.
The source said the decision to return investor money was made recently and all clients would get their money "promptly." (Reporting By Katya Wachtel)
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
