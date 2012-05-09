(Adds detail on Cruz's hedge fund)
By Katya Wachtel
May 9 Zoe Cruz, the former Morgan Stanley
co-president, is closing her Voras Capital Management hedge fund
and returning investor money, a source familiar with the fund
said.
Cruz is said to have been struggling to raise anything
beyond the initial $200 million she obtained from investors, the
source said.
The source said the decision to return investor money was
made recently and all clients would get their money "promptly."
Cruz's hedge fund, which began raising money and recruiting
employees in 2009 formally opened in 2010, was down 8 percent
last year, the sources added.
Last year, the average hedge fund manager was down 5
percent.
Cruz was not available to comment said a person answering
the phone at her hedge fund.
In 2007, Cruz was ousted from Morgan Stanley after a long
tenure with the Wall Street firm. At time, she was one of the
highest-ranking women in the securities industry.
The source said Cruz is fielding job inquiries in the
finance industry, but has not made any decisions.
(Reporting By Katya Wachtel)