SAO PAULO, July 14 Losses from Brazilian bank Cruzeiro do Sul have grown to 2.5 billion reais ($1.25 billion), double the central bank's initial estimate when it seized the mid-sized lender in June on suspicion of fraud, a local paper said on Saturday.

The local daily O Estado de S. Paulo said that losses could grow further as authorities from the central bank, Brazil's FGC banking insurance deposit fund and auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers comb through Cruzeiro do Sul's books.

The greater than expected losses and the hole in the bank's capital will make it more challenging the FGC to find a buyer and may be forced into a messy liquidation of the bank's assets.

Cruzeiro do Sul's preferred shares have risen 65 percent since the start of July on hopes that the lender might be sold. Shares closed down 1.7 percent on Friday at 2.36 reais.

The review of Cruzeiro do Sul's books has already turned up 1.6 billion reais in fraudulent payroll-deducted loans and another 900 million reais in over-valued assets, tax liabilities and inferior credit provisions, O Estado said without naming sources.

Representatives at Cruzeiro do Sul and the central bank were not immediately available for comment on Saturday.

After taking the bank over in early June, the central bank said there was no risk to the stability of the financial system and called Cruzeiro do Sul "a small lender" that had control of only 0.22 percent of the nation's banking assets and 0.35 percent of deposits.

But the central bank intervention soon shut out other mid-tier Brazilian banks from accessing capital markets as investors reacted to talk of fraud, accounting irregularities and the firing of the bank's management.

