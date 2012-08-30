* Early deadline pushed back to Sept. 5
* FGC, Cruzeiro 'confident' holders to pass plan
* Cruzeiro holders seen abiding by buyback terms
SAO PAULO, Aug 29 Brazil deposit guarantee fund
FGC and Banco Cruzeiro do Sul, which was seized by
the central bank in June, have extended the early deadline for a
$1.59 billion bond repurchase plan that failed to garner the
necessary support.
FGC pushed the early deadline back to Sept. 5 "due to the
considerable number of offers from investors that could not
comply with the original timeline," it said in a Wednesday
securities filing.
The number of Cruzeiro do Sul's global debtholders that
tendered their holdings ahead of an early deadline of 5 p.m. EDT
(2100 GMT) Tuesday came in "within expectations," FGC said in an
earlier filing on Wednesday. The filing said both institutions
expect to attain the 90 percent approval rate stipulated in the
buyback proposal by the final expiration on Sept. 12.
The FGC is still looking for potential buyers of the São
Paulo-based bank, the filing added. Cruzeiro do Sul was put
under the administration of the privately owned FGC until the
end of the year, after the central bank found accounting flaws
that led to a $1.3 billion shortfall.
Private bondholders represent about 57 percent of Cruzeiro
do Sul creditors, Thomson Reuters data showed. Some of them told
Reuters last week that the average 49.3 percent discount they
are being forced to assume fails to include the benefits of a
potential sale of the bank, such as tax credits.
Despite the large discount proposed, bondholders might agree
to the repurchase or else risk seeing the bank forced into
liquidation - a decision that would wipe out any remaining value
for their bonds. With the tender, the FGC is also seeking to
rule out a government- or banking sector-led bailout of Cruzeiro
do Sul.
Under the terms of the early deadline, bondholders who
tendered their bonds before Tuesday evening would be paid an
average 55 percent value of their holdings.
A higher-than-expected tender turnout for the senior bonds
due in 2015 and 2016, and the subordinated debt maturing in
2020, allowed Cruzeiro do Sul to waive certain terms in the
bonds that would have triggered immediate repayment.
Both the FGC and Cruzeiro do Sul hired the
investment-banking units of Bank of America Corp and
HSBC Holdings Plc to oversee the transaction.