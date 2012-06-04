SAO PAULO, June 4 Brazil's central bank said on Monday it had seized troubled lender Cruzeiro do Sul and placed it under the administration of banking insurance deposit fund FGC for 180 days. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
UPDATE 1-Japan's Kirin exits Brazil beer market with $706 mln sale of unit to Heineken
* Posted operating loss of 284 mln reais for 2016 (Adds Kirin comments, Myanmar, Coca-Cola deals; also changes media slug)
Drivers' strike paralyses Uber, Ola services in Indian capital
NEW DELHI, Feb 13 A strike in the Indian capital by thousands of Uber and Ola drivers demanding better pay has paralysed the ride-hailing services that have grabbed business from traditional taxi and rickshaw operators with their cheaper fares.