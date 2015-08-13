BRIEF-PVH Corp, Li & Fung Ltd form new strategic supply chain partnership
* PVH Corp. And Li & Fung Limited form new strategic supply chain partnership
SANTIAGO Aug 13 Mexican retail group Femsa is close to sealing an agreement to buy privately owned Chilean pharmacy chain Cruz Verde for about $1 billion, Chilean newspaper Pulso reported on Thursday.
Talks are in the final stretch, and the deal is expected to be announced on Thursday or Friday, coinciding with a visit by Chilean President Michelle Bachelet to Mexico, the newspaper said, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.
Cruz Verde is the South American country's largest pharmaceutical chain, with more than 590 branches, according to its website. It is family-run and was founded in the 1980s.
Femsa owns the Oxxo chain of convenience stores and Latin America's largest Coke bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa. It also operates around 600 pharmacies in Mexico through its YZA and Moderna brands.
Femsa and Cruz Verde were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* PVH Corp. And Li & Fung Limited form new strategic supply chain partnership
March 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.