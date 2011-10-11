(Follows alerts)

Oct 11 Canadian gold miner Crystallex International Corp said it plans to raise $120 million through a bought deal to pay down its debt.

The company said it will issue 120,000 notes to a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Macquarie Capital, GMP Securities and Byron Capital Markets at $1000 per unit.

The notes will have an initial maturity date of five years from the date of issue.

The proceeds from the offering will be used to repay $100 million of senior unsecured notes due Dec. 23, 2011.

Shares of the company closed at 12 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)