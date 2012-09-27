TORONTO, Sept 27 The Supreme Court of Canada
said on Thursday it will not hear an appeal from noteholders of
Crystallex International, who were trying to overturn
lower court decision approving the Canadian gold miner's
debtor-in-possession financing.
Crystallex rose to prominence in the early 2000s after
winning a contract to develop the massive Las Cristinas gold
deposit in Venezuela. Tbe company collapsed after the government
abruptly withdrew the contract in 2007.
It filed for bankruptcy in December 2011 and won protection
under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act in Canada as it
struggled to finance its C$100 million ($102 million) of debt.
In April 2012, Crystallex was granted debtor-in-possession
financing to fund its operations, including an arbitration claim
against the government of Venezuela over the mining contract.
Crystallex is seeking $3.8 billion in restitution over Las
Cristinas, which is estimated to contain 17 million ounces of
gold.