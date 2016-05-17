May 17 CS CORPORATION :

* Says it to issue the fourth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 3 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of June 3, 2021, yield to maturity of 2.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 1,871 won per share, and a conversion period from June 3, 2017 to May 3, 2021

