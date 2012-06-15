* May prevent sale of majority stake, source says
* Thyssenkrupp wants to exit CSA as costs, loss soar
* CSA is venture between Thyssenkrupp, Brazil's Vale
* Thyssenkrupp, Brazil government declined to comment
By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 15 Brazil's government
wants to prevent German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp from
selling its majority stake in local slab-making joint venture
CSA to another foreign company, a source with knowledge of the
situation told Reuters.
Government officials have contacted local steel groups to
assess their appetite for a stake in CSA, which is 73 percent
owned by Thyssenkrupp, said the source, who declined to be cited
because of the sensitivity of the issue. Vale, the
world's largest iron ore miner, owns the remainder of CSA.
"There is a government push to ensure that the company ends
up in Brazilian hands, but in the end what will govern the
decision will be the economics and market aspect of the deal,"
the source said.
Officials at Brazil's Trade and Industry Ministry and the
presidency declined to comment, as did press representatives for
Thyssenkrupp and Rio de Janeiro-based Vale.
The situation is the latest example of a trend started under
former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who helped engineer
the creation of conglomerates made up mostly of local companies
in sectors deemed as strategic, such as food processing, mining,
oil and telecommunications.
President Dilma Rousseff, Lula's political protégé and his
successor, has reinforced that trend by granting Brazilian
companies generous tax cuts and access to lending through state
banks. Last month, state development bank BNDES eased limits on
loan exposure to Vale, in a move that many analysts interpreted
as a step toward allowing the mining company to buy
Thyssenkrupp's stake in CSA.
According to the source, the government started looking for
alternative bidders for CSA among local groups after
Thyssenkrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said he would
offer the Brazilian plant to Vale and possible buyers in Asia.
The source declined to identify the local steel companies
that the government contacted regarding CSA.
VALUE TUMBLING
Recent media reports said that South Korean steelmaker Posco
could be interested in Thyssenkrupp's mills in
Alabama - the other leg of the investment. Under Thyssenkrupp's
original investment plant, CSA would produce slabs that would be
sent by ship to Alabama, where they would be processed into
higher-quality products.
The giant CSA mill, the largest foreign investment in Brazil
in the last decade at an estimated cost of $9 billion, has been
operating for more than two years but is now worth about $5
billion, in the opinion of some analysts. Both Thyssenkrupp and
Vale began construction of the CSA mill in 2005.
The plants in Brazil and Alabama were meant to give
ThyssenKrupp a strategic foothold in North America at the time,
just as the automotive and non-residential construction sectors
were picking up in the Unites States. ThyssenKrupp estimated the
total cost of the CSA and Alabama compounds at $15 billion.
ThyssenKrupp has struggled with delays and cost overruns
that led it to report a loss last year. The German steelmaker
has also been unable to escape from the bleak outlook clouding
steelmaking in Brazil, as rising raw materials costs and a glut
of slabs have sapped margins and hindered factory usage.
Finding a buyer for CSA could be difficult because of the
current market for slabs, the mill's main product, faces a
global glut, and a consolidation of Brazil's steel industry has
left potential buyers short of cash.
Buying CSA could pose a potential problem for Vale, which
has been trying to increased guaranteed sales of iron ore by
helping foreign steelmakers set export-focused mills in Brazil.
Plans to help Chinese mill Baosteel build a plant in Brazil fell
through over construction and operational costs.
Vale has had to take on a larger-than-expected share of a
slab venture with South Korean steelmakers in Brazil's Northeast
because of waning foreign interest in those projects and rising
costs. Vale has also faced pressure from the Brazilian
government to enter the steel market to help create jobs.
($1 = 2.05 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Alberto
Alerigi Jr and Aluísio Alves in Sao Paulo; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by M.D. Golan)